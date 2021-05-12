Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger to be laid to rest Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family and friends of Jake Ehlinger, the University of Texas football player found dead near the UT campus last Thursday, will say goodbye Wednesday at a “Celebration of Life” funeral service in west Austin.

The nature of Ehlinger’s death has still not been publicly revealed. He was just 20 years old.

The funeral will take place at noon at Riverbend Church at 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway. The service is open, but no cameras are allowed. The Ehlingers said Tuesday there will be no livestream or media, and they are asking people to respect the family’s privacy.

The Austin Police Department said Ehlinger’s death was called in Thursday at 12:18 p.m., reporting the death on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

Ehlinger is the younger brother of longtime UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was just selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Jake was the middle child who was the glue of his family, with the ability to turn tears into laughter in a moment,” the Ehlinger family said in his obituary.

Jake Ehlinger walked on to the Texas football team after starring at Westlake High School.

“Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one.” – Steve Sarkisian



Celebrate the life of Jake Ehlingerhttps://t.co/RLNeCPqMyj pic.twitter.com/D8j9TNCrnJ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 8, 2021

“The family cannot thank his countless friends enough for playing Chess, watching movies, hunting, listening to music, boating, praying with him, and loving him,” the Ehlinger family added.

Condolences have poured in from current and former coaches, players, teammates and even Longhorn legend Vince Young, who posted a picture of a young Jake Ehlinger in a Vince Young Tennessee Titans jersey.

My condolences to the Ehlinger family I can't imagine what you guys are going through, but just know the entire #LonghornNation are here for you and you guys are definitely in our prayers!!🖤🙏🏿🤘🏿 Beautiful picture of @sehlinger3 Jake Ehlinger and cousin's dress for Halloween VY pic.twitter.com/mrS2Hg7S2V — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) May 9, 2021

The Ehlinger family has asked that instead of flowers, that anyone who wishes to give to do so either to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes or to the new Jake Ehlinger Memorial Scholarship fund at the University of Texas.