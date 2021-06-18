Longhorns legend Colt McCoy to help kids pick Father’s Day gifts at Academy Sports and Outdoors

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 06: Colt McCoy #12 of the New York Giants speaks to the media after a 17-12 win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Legendary Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy is helping kids Friday to make this Father’s Day the best one ever for their father figures.

McCoy will help the kids, whose families are part of The Veterans Project and Big Brothers Big Sisters, shop for their father figures at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Sunset Valley. Each kid gets a $500 gift card to go around the store with McCoy and find all the best presents for the guy they call dad.

McCoy is the backup quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals and is in Austin this weekend for his Youth Football ProCamp at St. Michael’s Academy for kids in the first-eighth grades.

