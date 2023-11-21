AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to show off your Longhorn spirit and Christmas spirit at the same time this holiday season? The University of Texas at Austin has you covered!

A new, free light show, aptly named Longhorn Lights, will transform the Drag into a winter wonderland. The show, set to music from the Longhorn Band, will run nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. between Nov. 29 and Jan. 1.

You’re invited to drive or walk along Guadalupe Street, between 21st and 24th Streets, to see the burnt orange and white lights on 24 heritage oak trees. The lights will shine in sync with Longhorn Band classics like The Eyes of Texas, Texas Fight, March Grandioso and Deep in the Heart of Texas.

“This new magical display will connect individuals and families to our campus, and we hope this is the start of a joyful, entertaining tradition,” UT President Jay Hartzell said. “Beyond the value for our community, this is also especially important for the health and wellbeing of our students as we give them a reason and place to take a break from studying for finals.”

A kickoff ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29. Hartzell will light up the display with the Longhorn Band, UT Pom + Cheer Squads and Bevo in attendance.