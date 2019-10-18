Longhorn fans can get discounted rides to Kansas game thanks to Lyft and Bud Light

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you dreading driving or parking at a Longhorn game this season? Or just wanting to make sure you stay safe?

Well, you’re not alone.

(Lyft/Bud Light)

Lyft will continue its Ride Smart Game Day program this weekend to provide fans discounted rides. Fans can claim their ride to the Kansas game by applying the code TEXASSAFERIDE4 in the Lyft app or by clicking here.

Lyft also has a designated pick-up and drop-off location at 17th and Trinity at Scholz Garten to reduce congestion and help passengers easily find their ride.

For more information on Lyft and the rest of the Texas football season, click here.