Longhorn Dam bridge project pick to be announced Tuesday

The five options for the Longhorn Dam bridge replacement project the city put forward for public input. (City of Austin graphic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five options were presented for the Longhorn Dam bridge replacement project, and after months of public input, the final decision comes down Tuesday.

The idea with the most public approval so far is a wishbone-style bridge that connects to shore at three points. It was an overwhelming public favorite with 41 percent listing the option as their top preference.

Of the 1,831 responses for the option, 56 percent of them were “very comfortable” with Option B. Option A, a bridge that connects the dam to the peninsula, received the second-highest approval rating.

How the public voted for each of the Longhorn Dam bridge replacement options.

(City of Austin graphic)

The city announces the final choice at 6 p.m. at the A-B Pan American Center.