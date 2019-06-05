Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Project leaders have a big question to consider when it comes to the Longhorn Dam bridge.
"How do we still have the views and have all the things people like in the space but really improve that connectivity, improve the safety and how people feel, the comfort of using the facilities?," asked Janae Spence, Division Manager over community services, who works for the City of Austin in the Public Works department.
Spence met with media at the Longhorn Dam Wednesday morning. She was there with others passing out fliers to promote an upcoming community open house on Monday, June 10 from 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m at Fiesta Gardens (2101 Jesse E. Segovia Street). All are welcome to stop by anytime.
This comes after past meetings in late 2018. A summary of input is available on the project website.
The project team is expected to display five draft alternatives with completely different alignments to the Longhorn Bridge for the public to view and give feedback.
"One of the alternatives is that the bridge would stay, there would be improvements to the existing bridge. We wouldn't tear down the bridge that exists now," Spence said.
But the others are completely new and separate bike and pedestrian bridges.
"There are some that are upstream, downstream, different connectivity points," Spence said.
The City of Austin began work on a preliminary engineering report in 2018 to evaluate the possibility of a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Lady Bird Lake.
"This bridge was originally installed for the cars as well as... the dam, and so as part of that, it only has a four-foot wide sidewalk in some areas for people that are on bikes and pedestrians.
They also reviewed interim improvements to the existing Longhorn Dam bridge.
"A whole separate bridge will take a long time. We don't have funding quite allocated yet towards the full-time long improvements, so we're looking at ways to improve the bridge in the short term," Spence said.
They hope to have these done by the end of 2020.
Long term improvements depend on two things: what kind of bridge the public picks at the open house and money.
"We don't have funding for the design and construction allocated yet, so we can't really give a timeline until we have our funding in place," Spence said.
If you're unable to attend, all open house materials will be available on the project website starting June 10th, including a survey.
They plan to have a final meeting after that.
Spence said they hope to address "Here's exactly what we heard from you guys, here's how we're planning on moving forward and then once we have that we'll be waiting for future funding in order to move the project forward to design and construction."
This is all a part of the 2016 Mobility Bond. To learn more, visit the website here.
