Long-planned downtown tower lands law firm as anchor tenant

Austin Business Journal A 25-story office tower being developed by Brandywine Realty Trust. (Photo courtesy Austin Business Journal and Duda/Paine Architects)

AUSTIN (ABJ/KXAN) — Law firm DLA Piper will be the anchor tenant at 405 Colorado, a 25-story office tower being developed by Brandywine Realty Trust a block west of Congress Avenue in the heart of downtown Austin, the Austin Business Journal reports.

Brandywine said May 21 that the law firm leased the top four floors, roughly 66,000 square feet. DLA Piper is the first tenant to sign at 405 Colorado.

DLA Piper plans to move in during the first quarter of 2021, leaving the Frost Bank Tower, where it has an office on the 25th floor. The London-based law firm has 86 employees in Austin.

