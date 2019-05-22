Long-planned downtown tower lands law firm as anchor tenant
AUSTIN (ABJ/KXAN) — Law firm DLA Piper will be the anchor tenant at 405 Colorado, a 25-story office tower being developed by Brandywine Realty Trust a block west of Congress Avenue in the heart of downtown Austin, the Austin Business Journal reports.
Brandywine said May 21 that the law firm leased the top four floors, roughly 66,000 square feet. DLA Piper is the first tenant to sign at 405 Colorado.
DLA Piper plans to move in during the first quarter of 2021, leaving the Frost Bank Tower, where it has an office on the 25th floor. The London-based law firm has 86 employees in Austin.
Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules
Austin (KXAN) — After several postponements, Austin City Council is scheduled to vote on several ordinances Thursday which would give the city more power to regulate electric scooters, their riders, and the companies operating them.
While electric scooters — which entered the Austin market more than a year ago and have surged in popularity — are the ubiquitous face of these new dockless forms of transportation, these rules would apply to all shared bicycle services and shared "micro mobilities" — the umbrella term the city uses for any shared, short term, compact transportation devices.
After discussions with city leaders and taking in public input, Austin's transportation department says three of the four ordinances they initially proposed are ready to vote on. Of the three ordinances up for a vote Thursday, one would move the city from a permit-based system for electric scooters to a franchise system.Read the Full Article
Group files another lawsuit against UT over racial discrimination during admissions
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group is suing the University of Texas at Austin again over claims that the school used racial preferences in its admissions, a violation of the Texas Constitution.
The Students for Fair Admissions filed a suit this week in Travis County District Court, naming UT Chancellor James Milliken, President Gregory Fenves and each of the Regents on the UT board as defendants.
The group, which says it is a voluntary membership organization with more than 20,000 members, filed the lawsuit on behalf of two new members who they say faced discrimination during the admission process at UT in 2018 and 2019. They say that UT's use of "racial preferences in admissions" violates protections set up in Texas law.Read the Full Article
Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the process to build a soccer stadium at McKalla Place moves forward, some people protested in front of Austin FC's office Wednesday morning, questioning why a traffic impact analysis hasn't been completed.
Precourt Sports Ventures is building Austin FC's soccer stadium at 10414 McKalla Place. They completed a lease agreement with the City of Austin in December 2018 , so they can use the city-owned land.
Last week, the City of Austin's Planning Commission approved a zone change request that will allow the developers to build a multifamily residential unit, cocktail lounge and transportation terminal at that site.Read the Full Article
