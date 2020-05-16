Long lines and high demand at latest food bank distribution in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Demand remains sky high at the food distributions organized by the Central Texas Food Bank.

On Thursday morning, a long line of vehicles snaked around the distribution site at Nelson Field in northeast Austin.

The distribution came on the back of the organization reporting an 86% spike in first time clients from March to April.

A volunteer loads boxes into a car at the food bank distribution (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

“I could easily sit at home, I could easily stay there and chat with my family and friends,” a volunteer told KXAN.

“But the fact that I could get out, that I’m safe and I’m healthy, that I’m able to come back and help contribute to the community, is something that really gives me a lot of satisfaction,” she added.

The Central Texas Food Bank was forced to cancel another distribution scheduled for Saturday morning due to storms that rolled over the area overnight.

Instead, the distribution will take place on Sunday at Austin Community College’s Highland campus between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

People should only attend if they are facing true food insecurity, according to the organization.

To volunteer or donate to the food bank, click here.