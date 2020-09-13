Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrests man accused of firing at Austin police officers in August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man accused of firing at Austin police officers and running away on Aug. 25.

Deonte Lee Rogers, 31, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Northeast Drive.

A warrant for Rogers’ arrest was issued March 13 for violating a federal supervised release. He had previously been sentenced to 60 months on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When local authorities, along with members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, tried to arrest him that day in August, he allegedly fired at officers and ran away from them.

That incident happened at an apartment complex at 6103 Manor Road.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley stressed in a briefing that day for residents nearby to be on the lookout for Lee and to not approach him. They were asked to stay indoors while law enforcement investigated the scene.

Rogers is booked into the Travis County Jail and is awaiting an initial appearance by a federal magistrate.

