Lone AISD superintendent finalist to be announced Tuesday night

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar reported a 9.3% year-over-year drop in state sales tax revenue for April, adding that May revenues could be even worse. The loss of billions of dollars in revenue will inevitibly impact state and local education budgets, according to education leaders.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District plans to announce its lone superintendent finalist Tuesday during a special meeting, according to the meeting agenda.

The district’s Board of Trustees will meet at 2:30 p.m. via video conference and has the option to meet in closed session to discuss the hiring process of the new superintendent. It will then make an announcement about the finalist, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz resigned in February to take a position at the University of Texas at Austin. He will be a professor of practice in the Cooperative Superintendency Program in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy.

Cruz had been AISD’s superintendent for six years. His final day with the district will be Aug. 31.