Lockout lifted at south Austin elementary school after naked man reported in the area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin elementary school’s lockout was lifted this afternoon after police investigated reports of a naked man who may have had a gun.

About 36 students were at Travis Heights Elementary School for an after school program when it went on lockout at 2:59 p.m. Summer school had gotten out at 1:30 p.m., but those still in the school were moved to a safe area inside the school during the lockout.

Austin police officers responded to the school at 2010 Alameda Drive to investigate the report and are still looking for a suspect. They say the white man has dirty blonde hair and a goatee. He’s about 5’8″ tall, between 165 and 185 pounds and was possibly holding a black shirt and jeans.

Police said the man “stated he had a gun but did not present it.”