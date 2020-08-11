Local woman offers ‘free lunch’ to homeless community during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jazz Mills says she wanted to help the homeless ever since she was a little girl living in San Angelo, Texas.

It all began the first time she saw a homeless person.

“I was shook, honestly. I couldn’t imagine that at all. I had a life that was full of a lot of love and a lot of people and resources and I just couldn’t really get over that [some people didn’t have that]. I had no idea how to process what that would feel like.”

Mills’ mom explained to her early on what they faced, and she says she never let go of it.

Fast forward to 2020, facing a pandemic with a lot of time on her hands, she put them to use making meals.

“Healthy food for hungry people….no questions asked.”

Mills cuts right to the point on her “Free Lunch” Facebook bio.

A homeless man with food and clothes in his hands (Courtesy: Jazz Mills)

She created the meal support project in response to the rise in homelessness due to the pandemic.

“A lot of the resources that they are normally able to access became even harder for them to access because of COVID-19,” says Mills.

She hand-makes the lunches herself with the help of friends. Each is more than a meal, it’s a morale booster.

“Just their reaction on people’s faces when they open their box and they can’t believe that that’s the food they’re getting,” Mills says.

She adds, “I hope they feel like this is me really seeing them — trying to understand where they’re at, and realizing there is a lot of love out there for them and people who want to help.”

But she says she doesn’t expect any reaction or for them to even seem grateful because she can’t imagine what they’re going through.

“There’s no end to dealing with the elements out there and I think that really takes a toll on people’s mental state… It’s harder for them to just have the hope or the motivation to get a bus pass and try to go get an interview and take care of themselves… They’re not living a full life. There’s no joy in their lives.”

Mills is currently working with Wild Heart Dirt to build a garden specifically for the project. Being able to source food from a garden will help them plan healthy meals based on what’s in season, she said, and they also use compostable packaging in hopes of creating a completely zero-waste system.

Free lunch comes at a cost, however. The project is not a non-profit and seeks funding. All money goes towards food, supplies and labor, the organization says.

It isn’t volunteer work, Mills said. To her, the funds equal meal consistency and sustainability.

Lunch Monitors

Those who’d like to support can become “lunch monitors.”

By doing so, you contribute $10 a month, which furthers their efforts and subscribes you to a quarterly zine. Each zine documents their work, the community and the season.

For Mills, it’s about accountability to her work and the cause. It also provides an intimate look, offers evidence of your money in motion, as well as a learning opportunity.

If you are or someone you know is in need of meal support, you can email Mills at freelunch.atx@gmail.com or visit the project website to learn more.

Camp R.A.T.T.

Tents at Camp R.A.T.T. (Courtesy: Jazz Mills)

She also takes every meal to Camp R.A.T.T. (Responsible Adult Transition Town), located at 780 State Highway 183 in Austin.

She says she specifically goes there because it’s close to where she lives and she can concentrate her effort while getting to know the roughly 150-200 homeless people living there.

“I want the people we’re delivering to to have a personal relationship with me or to trust me, to know that we’re being serious. That we’re going to be consistent. That if we say we’re gonna come back on Tuesday, that we’ll be there.”

A homeless man named Barry Covington, who she became friends with early on, deepened her drive. He passed away about a week ago.

“Barry, the very first time I ever went out to that camp, was the very first person to walk up to me. He introduced himself, we exchanged emails… I spoke with him about a week and a half ago, he asked me when I was coming back to the camp, and I said I would be there on Tuesday and he said, ‘Great! I’ll see you there on Tuesday.‘ I noticed on Tuesday I didn’t see him,” Mills said.

Mills took a selfie with Barry (Courtesy: Jazz Mills)

“It’s extra sad to me just because… I knew that this wasn’t always gonna end in a happy ending or that not everyone was gonna make it… It was extra poignant to me cause I thought I just spoke to him and he was my very first friend… That was tough for me, but in a lot of ways has motivated me even more.”

Her current goal is to deliver two meals a day, seven days a week for the camp by next year.

So far she averages around 1,000 meals per month. But she has her sights on an even bigger one.

“Hopefully, over time, when it becomes a well-oiled machine, maybe we can do this same type of concept. And instead of there being seven or eight random camps around north 183 and Burnet, we can get everybody grouped together in a more centralized location where we can bring resources to them — and keep them in one spot and not have them under the bridge, and not have them in anyone’s way and get the garbage under control. It’s safer for everybody.”

Free Lunch isn’t alone in the effort.

Mills has committed meals as part of The Other Ones Foundation, which provides showers, laundry, case management and more at Camp R.A.T.T.

“It’s gonna be a big group effort no matter what I do.”