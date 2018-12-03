Local students train Central Texans in hands-only CPR

Austin, TX (KXAN) — KXAN teamed up with local students from Westlake High School to offer hands-only CPR training the Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run this past Saturday.

It only took about 10 minutes for the volunteers to teach this life-saving technique. In total, the volunteers trained 55 Fun Run participants in hands-only CPR.

The students are certified CPR trainers and members of the organization, Take 10. This training was part of KXAN’s Simple Health campaign and our Save a Life Austin CPR training initiative.

KXAN and The American Heart Association have trained more than 1200 Central Texans in hands-only CPR since launching the Save a Life initiative in September of 2018.  

