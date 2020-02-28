Local stores selling out of respiratory masks as coronavirus fears spread

BANGKOK, THAILAND – FEBRUARY 28: People wear surgical face masks on the Asoke BTS platform on February 28, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai citizens and tourists have taken measures such as wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations in public places following the spread of Covid-19, a new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. As of Friday, February 28, Thailand has 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local stores are selling out of respiratory face masks as people worried about the spread of the novel coronavirus look to protect themselves.

A member of a Facebook group for moms in Travis County posted a photo of a sign she said was hung at a local H-E-B store saying they were sold out of the masks and low on hand sanitizer supplies.

A company spokesperson confirmed to KXAN the company is seeing shortages: “Like many other retailers, H-E-B is experiencing out of stocks for face masks due to high demand and very limited product availability. We continue to monitor the situation and are working with suppliers to restock shelves as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for CVS also confirmed they’re seeing an increased demand which may cause shortages.

That’s despite the fact that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend the everyday use of respirators to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

