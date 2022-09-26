AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas animal organizations have stepped in to help Austin Animal Center as it faces overcrowding issues.

The shelter said these rescue groups pulled medium-sized or large-sized dogs after hearing about the Austin shelter’s space crisis.

PAWS of Central Texas pulled 10 dogs, Austin Humane Society pulled six dogs, Final Frontier Rescue Project pulled two dogs and Bully Ranch pulled one dog.

The municipal shelter paused animal intake two weeks ago with expectations only for emergencies. At the time, 67 dogs were housed in pop-up crates, and 54 dogs needed kennels. The shelter was also at 148% capacity for dogs the day the restrictions were announced.

As of Friday, no more dogs are staying in crates, a shelter spokesperson said.

However, 14 dogs are still in non-public spaces and in need of a kennel. Austin Animal Center will ease intake restrictions after all animals are in public kennels, the spokesperson said. Then, daily intake numbers would be based on how many dogs were adopted or fostered the previous day.

Since restrictions began, 178 dogs have been adopted. The shelter held a “Clear the Crates” adoption event Sept. 17 where 18 dogs were adopted. AAC’s next adoption event is scheduled for Oct. 15, but the shelter is waiving adoption fees this week.

More information about Austin Animal Center adoptions is available online.