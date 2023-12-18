AUSTIN (KXAN) — Imagine being a parent and struggling to get gifts for your children this holiday season. Now imagine not having a place to call home and sleeping in the car with your kids. This is the reality for many Austin moms and their children, but on Monday, a community effort was made to provide several homes for Austin families.

Through the nonprofit St. Louise House, dozens of volunteers set up apartments for deserving families, including putting furniture together, setting up the kids’ bedrooms, living rooms and even putting up a Christmas tree for each family.

The circumstances are tough for many of the families moving into these homes. Often times, moms and their kids are escaping abusive relationships. Today, Hillary Deck, with St. Louise House, spoke to volunteer KXAN’s Britt Moreno about what this moment is like for families.

“What we hear from these families is that their child or even the mom will turn around and look at the door and say, ‘I can lock my door at night. I feel safe in my own home.’ I don’t think there’s really other words that can describe this for a family that has been lost out in the world to find a new home, especially during the holidays and the cold winter,” Deck said.

The nonprofit has about 60 moms and their children waiting for their opportunity to have a home. To learn more about how you can help go to the St. Louise House website.