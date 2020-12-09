Local nonprofit network shines light on investing in Texas women entrepreneurs

AUSTIN (KXAN) —A local mother and entrepreneur is hoping to shed a beam-ing light on the challenges ahead for other women in her shoes, as well as shine it for them to succeed.

Jess Gaffney is the CEO and executive director of Beam. She joined the Austin-based organization in 2019. Previously known as Women@Austin, it’s now called Beam — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The rebrand comes with expanded efforts and support for Texas-based women entrepreneurs, including a nice chunk of change.

Jess Gaffney speaking at Capital Factory (Courtesy: Beam)

“This has just been such a light and a joy,” Gaffney said.

Beam launched their angel network in September.

It funds early-stage women-founded companies based in Texas — the first to focus only on Texas and be founded here.

The network announced in November that it raised more than $1 million in commitments from investors. This money helps their women founders gain proper footing to hit higher heights and flourish.

“We’ve had so much interest from investors, both individuals and entities and organizations, that they have actually been earmarking dollars and committing investment dollars to invest in women founders through Beam,” Gaffney said. “[The money] will be infused into the Beam ecosystem and provide that essential funding to women founders so that they can scale.”

The numbers of founders are there but not equitable access to capital. Beam wants to raise awareness about the challenges women face when seeking funding and help close the gap.

Closing the investment gap

The number of women-owned companies in Texas grew 63% between 2007 and 2016, according to census data. Austin is one of four Texas-cities ranked among the top 10 metropolitan areas for women-owned firms. Good news — except there’s a catch.

“The women are there. They’re looking for that funding,” Gaffney said.

(Courtesy: Beam)

Despite more women founders, their funding is significantly smaller when compared to men.

“It’s only about 1.7% percent of all women-owned companies that reach that million dollar mark. That is just, to me, mind blowing. 88% of that group only reaches a hundred thousand dollars in revenue,” Gaffney said.

“For venture capital, they’re getting less than 3%. For angel investments, they’re getting just under 20%. And yet when they actually do receive that funding, they can often have higher returns than men.”

Efforts have been pledged in past years to decrease the gap, but Gaffney sees it as a complex, systemic problem.

“It’s so appalling how small the numbers are, and I think a big part of it is as humans we tend to look across the table at someone and relate to them when they look like ourselves, right?” she said. “For venture capital firms, it’s only about like 8% of all… capital-allocation decision-makers are women, so it’s not surprising to me that if you don’t have women in the room… then those are not the ones being focused on.”

Notley, an impact investment firm in Austin, serves as one of Beam’s largest supporters. It committed $250,000 of capital to the nonprofit. For them, this equality was top of mind.

“This is an investment in equal representation for women that will fuel innovation, opportunity and inclusivity,” Notley co-founder Dan Graham said in a press release.

(Courtesy: Beam)

Investing in women-founded companies goes beyond furthering gender equality, though. Research shows there are strategic and economic benefits.

“When women and men participate equally in entrepreneurship, the global GDP could rise by $2.5 trillion dollars to $5 trillion dollars. I mean this is not just the right thing to do or the good thing to do, this is the smart thing to do for our economy, for our communities at a macro and a micro level,” Gaffney said.

Women-founded startups exit faster than the overall marked, she added.

“This is not about doing good and even it’s not about doing the right thing. Like, this is a smart economic decision for both women… [and] for our state,” Gaffney said.

Perspective: Moms in mind

Gaffney is a mother and it isn’t lost on her that many of the women founders they help are too.

(Courtesy: Beam)

“Motherhood… is certainly a very inherent key, part and thread to all the women founders that we work with because so many of them are mothers or they’re caretakers,” Gaffney said.

“[It] prepares you really well for entrepreneurship. I mean you have to wear a million hats at a time, you have to prioritize, you have to be able to handle really stressful situations, you need to often do it with a lot of empathy. It makes them really great leaders.”

Before Gaffney joined Beam she was the founder of Pro Mama. The company supported women, specifically mothers, in finding high-quality, flexible work. She encouraged companies to have forward-thinking strategies when it came to hiring and having people be able to work from home.

Who has joined and how to join

Beam Angel Network has received more than one hundred applications for its first funding cycle with nine companies currently in due diligence.

Right now, Beam is looking for angel investors to join and invest in women founders. Any interested can check out their website. They’re also looking for women-founded companies in Texas. Those interested can apply on the same website under the “Beam Angel Network” tab. T

hey will start accepting more applications in January, when they’ll announce successfully funded companies from the first cycle.

The nonprofit also has a “Beam Member Collective” which is for women founders who want to join and become a member. You get discounts and one-on-one mentorship. You can learn more about that on their website.