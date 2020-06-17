Local nonprofit expects two waves of evictions this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rent is a scary four-letter word if you’re out of work or sick with COVID-19.

Travis County lawmakers put some protections in place to keep people in their home and eviction notices off their doorstep, but there could be a surge of evictions after the moratorium ends in July.​

“So on July 25, when the mayor’s order and county order regarding notices to vacate are up, we do expect to see a first wave of evictions in Austin,” said Shoshana Krieger, project director of Building and Strengthening Tenant Action.

The expected surge could be followed by a second wave on August 24 when landlords at properties covered by the CARES Act can start eviction proceedings for nonpayment of rent going back to April.

According to BASTA, there are some people still being evicted.

“The cases that have been heard in the last two weeks largely were filed before court moratoriums were imposed originally which was mid-March,” said Krieger. “There are folks who might have been affected by COVID-19 before laws and policies caught up to protect them.”​

With no way to pay rent, no income or nowhere to go, BASTA says Austin could see many of the people being evicted become part of Austin’s homeless population.

“Advocates and real people are concerned with the raw increase in homelessness as a result of people not being able to pay their rent,” said Krieger.

BASTA says its website offers a number of resources for people who are dealing with eviction, or are concerned they could be evicted in the coming months.