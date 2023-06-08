AUSTIN (KXAN) – The George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center will host the fourth annual Stay Black and Live (SB&L) Juneteenth Festival from June 12 until 19.

According to the June 5 announcement, this year’s theme is Austin Family Reunion and will center local collaborations and partnerships with organizations and individuals making an impact.

“We are incredibly proud to continue Austin’s Juneteenth celebration and tradition at our historic museum,” said Carre Adams, museum director at the Carver Museum in the press release, “With a robust week of programming, we aim to honor the significance of Juneteenth as we foster a deeper understanding of our shared history. We invite the Austin community to join us as we commemorate this momentous occasion and bring Black history past, present and future to the forefront.”

The George Washington Carver Museum is located at 1165 Angelina St.

Here’s a list of events happening during the festival:

June 12

6 p.m.: Free Your Mind Conversation Series with music teacher Pamela Dawson

June 15

6 p.m.: Free Your Mind Conversation Series with food historian Michael W. Twitty



June 16

6 p.m..: All Ages Community Kickback and Dance Party



June 17

10 a.m.: Historic Juneteenth Parade in the Rosewood Neighborhood

3 p.m.: Austin Family Reunion Cookout and Music Festival



June 19

1 p.m. Free Your Mind Conversation Series with historian Dr. Annette Gordon-Reed

5 p.m. Juneteenth Revival and Closing Celebration



According to the announcement, SB&L was launched in 2020 in response to the “ongoing global health crisis and heightened awareness of the endemic violence experienced by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities.”