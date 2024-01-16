AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least 649 people set a record by staying overnight in a growing number of cold weather shelters operated by the City of Austin, according to an update shared Tuesday morning.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the city opened its seventh shelter Monday night, and those will all continue to operate through this evening because of temperatures remaining bitterly cold. City leaders said they also have the capacity to open even more shelters if the need arises.

Jesús Garza, the interim city manager, said local leaders believe the shelter numbers are higher than ever because of improved efforts to communicate with the unhoused population. He said text messages helped spread the word about the shelter operations as well as having partner organizations going to camp sites to share the information in person.

If someone needs a warm place to stay, shelter registration is still happening at One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road in Austin. Transportation is available for free to those who need it.

CapMetro wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the bus routes to One Texas Center include 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and 801. The transit service reminded people that if they’re seeking a cold weather shelter and do not have the means to pay the fare, they will still be given a ride.

Local leaders said if anyone needs help getting to one of the shelters after 8 p.m., they should either call 311 or 512-974-2000 to access that assistance.

How to prepare for weather emergencies

The city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is asking all members of the community to take necessary actions to protect themselves and other household members for the weather. Information on preparing for, withstanding and recovering from a variety of emergencies is available online at ReadyCentralTexas.org.

Critical updates from the city will be posted online on the city’s Emergency Information Hub in 14 languages.

Updates will also be posted on Austin HSEM’s Facebook and Twitter and shared to the official City of Austin accounts.

The city recommends that residents not call 911 unless they have a medical or life-threatening emergency. If you need other types of service or assistance from the city, call 311 or 512-974-2000. The city said keeping 911 lines clear for only emergencies will aid the city to properly dispatch first responders and emergency personnel to those who need help.

Residents can also sign up to receive emergency alerts on their phones by visiting WarnCentralTexas.org. Alerts can be sent via text, call, and/or email.