Local leaders sign pledge to refuse political donations from police organizations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple Austin City Council members and Mayor Steve Adler have signed a pledge to reject political donations from police unions, according to the pledge’s website.

The pledge, created by the Color of Change Political Action Committee, has signatures from political leaders in 23 states. Any elected official who signs the pledge is agreeing to refuse donations from the Fraternal Order of Police, the PAC’s website reports.

“Elected officials have a responsibility to hold police accountable for the ongoing violence and abuses of power against Black people. In doing so, they must act independently from police unions and others determined to stand in the way of common sense solutions that keep communities safe,” the text on the website reads.

In Texas, Mayor Adler, former Travis County Judge and State Senate candidate Sarah Eckhardt and eight Austin City Council Members signed the pledge.

As of Tuesday, the eight city council members that have signed the pledge are Greg Casar, Jimmy Flannigan, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, Paige Ellis, Ann Kitchen, Alison Alter, Leslie Pool and Kathie Tovo.

Last week, Austin City Council passed sweeping reform measures for the Austin Police department. Some of the reform items include stopping racial disparity in traffic stops, preventing chokeholds and strangleholds by police, and putting hiring on hold for new officer positions.