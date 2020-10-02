Local ‘Halloween Wars’ sugar extraordinaire shares the sweetness behind her sugar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The icing on Jane Barron’s cakes is more than sugar.

“You know there are times I’ve made five cents an hour on a cake, but it’s the smile that I got when the customer saw that cake. It’s the reward,” Barron said.

For her, it’s a labor of love.

“It truly is. I truly love it. Early hours, late nights on your feet. Holidays you’re working while everyone else is eating. And uh, it’s a beautiful thing.”

She founded Barron’s Bakery & Catering 11 years ago, a journey which almost didn’t happen.

Barron beginnings

Barron is an empty nester, a single mother who has raised her two boys out of an abusive marriage.

“It’s scary when you’re in an abusive marriage or domestic violence when you’ve got kids. What do I do? How am I gonna support them? I’ve given up my career. I gave up everything. What do I do? I can’t live and support two kids.”

Janet Barron poses with a jester head made from sugar (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Questions turned to answers when famed confectionery artist Ewald Notter entered her life. Barron took a three-day class with him and he noticed her skills. Notter then mentored Barron, helping her through her divorce.

“I picked up a piping bag and started believing in myself. And I could get out. I could get a job,” Barron said. “Caring is sharing and I don’t think there’s a chef out there that wouldn’t teach you. The pastry community is very giving. They like to share. Just ask and people will teach you. I’m self-taught. I didn’t go to school for this. I’ve been blessed that I’ve met some pretty world-renowned pastry chefs that have given me their tricks and secrets and taught me their trade and I could get out and become successful.”

And success she did find. The Food Network has featured Barron a few times. The latest is Halloween Wars, Season 10.

Janet Barron (on the left) stand withs her team Candy Coroners (Courtesy: Gilles Mingasson, Food Network)

“I was the sugar artist. I did all of the sugar work and I did chocolate work as well. I have the largest piece of sugar ever put on the history of Food Network and that was a bar for our meeting place,” Barron said.

She made a chandelier and a mirror in the third episode. The fourth episode airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. CT. Her team, Candy Coroners, made it to the semifinals. Barron is hosting a 7:45 p.m. costume watch party at Toss Pizzeria & Pub on Bee Caves Road for the occasion. All are welcome to come. There’ll be prizes for best costume and more.

Many of the kids she has nannied have attended past watch parties along with their parents and her friends — an attendance that’s touched her heart.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. I mean, to see these little kids screaming, ‘Look, there’s Ms. Janet, there’s Ms. Janet!’ and the parents are like, ‘Oh, there’s Ms. Janet!’ It’s just, it’s extraordinary. I mean, it’s like how… this is love. This is what people need in the world. It’s just this amount of love,” Barron said.

Giving back

Barron’s goal with Halloween Wars is to tell her story and show other women in abusive relationships that they can make it too.

“If I could come out and save one woman, to get up and believe in herself, pick up a piping bag and say, ‘I can do this, she did it.’ I can save one woman. If I can save one woman and she can save one person, then just think of how many people we can save,” Barron said.

The network’s cast and production showed up with support.

“While I was there, there were several competitors and producers that would walk up and thank me for doing this and sharing my story. There were several contestants that were saying that ‘my dad was abusive, I was abused and I admire you for by being able to stand up and start sharing this to try to help someone else.’ So it was really rewarding to see that I’m not alone because when you’re in it, you kind of feel it.”

All of the competition winnings will be donated to the SAFE Alliance in Austin.

Her advice to other women who might be going through what she did: “Quit making excuses for that person because I didn’t realize I made excuses until I got out. I thought it was my fault and it’s not.”

Barron never gave up.

“Sometimes, you just put one foot in front of the other and for years, I put one toe in front of the other, but I made it and I’m here to help other women. I think it’s a good thing if we could all help each other.”

On the other side of darkness, she found a light and sweetness to share.

“Now, both of my boys are off at college and it’s my turn to shine. It’s my turn to get back on, and you know, follow my dreams and pastries is one of them. It’s the reward, and I think life’s too short not to be happy and it brings me joy,” Barron said.

If you’re interested in placing an order at Barron’s Bakery & Catering, you can reach out to her through social media or contact her (using the info in the slideshow’s first picture below). Swipe to see some of her work. She creates confections for birthdays, baby showers, funerals, divorce parties, kids’ parties, team-building events and more.