Local ‘Halloween’ couple welcomes Halloween baby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They met on Halloween, got engaged on Halloween, and now, Jessica Kessinger and Tim Simon welcomed their newborn baby girl on their special day.

Emory Lou Simon was born at 7:57 Thursday morning. Her original due date was November 16, although her mother, Jessica, had hoped that Emory would make her debut on her parent’s special day.

Simon says the couple had plans to dress up and celebrate, but baby Emory had other plans.

“We thought we had time, and we were gearing up for one of our favorite holidays again as it approaches. And then, at the stroke of midnight —literally midnight — her water broke and the baby decides she wants to come on Halloween.”