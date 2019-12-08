Local girls come together to bake special holiday treat for Austin’s homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly a dozen young ladies prepared to deliver a special treat for those in need this holiday season on Saturday.

The effort started out when the 10 and 11-year-old girls wanted to do something good for the homeless population in Austin.

“This may be their only gift or treat they may get around Christmas time and it may bring them joy and happiness and hope,” said 11-year-old Abby Zelinski. “If other people have a bite and see how good it is, it’s just nice to see them smile.”

Some of Zelinski’s favorite cookies to make are chocolate chip, sugar and snickerdoodle.

Her mom, Allison, said her daughter is adamant on doing the good deed every year. It’s turned into a group event with Abby’s friends getting together to help too.

“The biggest goal is that this is fun for them and then they also get to make an impact on people less fortunate and for this young generation to be able to make that kind of impact and see them have fun doing it,” she said.

It’s the sixth year they’re doing it, but this time it’s extra special. They’ll be handing out their 200 homemade cookies in person.

“I hope that this is something they do for years and years to come and maybe it will grow bigger and bigger,” Allison said. “They have a heart for it and it makes it special for everybody.”

The girls will hand out the cookies Sunday at the Church Under the Bridge. They’ll be under I-35 at 7th and 8th streets at 10 a.m.