Local Girl Scout aims for Gold Award helping girls with disabilities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local Girl Scout Audrey Bibb has her eyes on the gold.

“It’s pretty hard,” Bibb said. “Very few girls actually earn it and do the work for it because it’s so hard to actually complete.”

She’s hoping to achieve the highest award in Girl Scouts: the Gold Award. To earn the award, you must make a difference.

Bibb, who is part of Girl Scout Troop 791 in Austin, has been working towards her goal at an archery range located at Camp Kachina in Belton, Texas. She’s put in a required 80-100 hours of service for the project over the past few months.

She addressed an issue of accessibility — making the archery range more accessible for girls with disabilities.

She assembled a team to re-do the entire archery area. They pieced together a composite ramp and path to the range site and installed a couple of bows, set in place by screws and bolts.

“All girls have to do is pull back the string to launch the arrow,” Bibb said.

The project’s immediate impact means a lot to Bibb.

“I’ve seen the challenge between school and Girl Scouts and all this other stuff I’ve been around. To me, it means a lot that I was able to help others and hopefully encourage more girls [with disabilities] to attend camp and want to go to camp in general.”

Her project is the latest accessible addition at Camp Kachina. The other is a newly-remodeled bathhouse. Overall, Girl Scouts are looking to make all of their camps more accessible, Bibb said.

Through the project, Bibb wants to motivate others to make a change in their community.

“I just want to inspire others to get out in their community and help improve stuff in general that they see a problem, to reach out and try to fix it.”

Girl Scout Gold Award

Every year, 10 Gold Award Girl Scouts are chosen as National Gold Award Girl Scouts.

The honor is given to Girl Scout seniors and ambassadors whose projects demonstrated “extraordinary leadership, had a measurable and sustainable impact, and addressed a local challenge related to a national and/or global issue,” the organization states on its website.

“Honestly, the biggest tip is to just push through it,” Bibb said. “The hardest part for me, obviously, was just getting the project done, cause I waited till my senior year and COVID-19 hit, so it was really hard for me to get to camp and actually work on it.”

If you or someone you know are interested in pursuing the same award, you can learn more here. For Bibb, this is technically the last thing for her to do as an adult Girl Scout; however, she did become a lifetime member, which allows her to work with future summer camps and at council. You can learn more about the Girl Scouts of Central Texas on their website. She hopes to stay involved through college and afterward. Her college aspirations include health sciences, primarily pre-physical therapy and chiropractic work.

“I just like helping others and that’s kinda what I’m going towards in my career path as well. That I like to be engaged with people and just seeing a change be made.”