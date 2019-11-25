Local dry cleaner jumps in to help Austin 11-year-old collect Halloween costumes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 11-year-old girl collecting gently-used Halloween costumes for children who don’t have any is getting some help from a local dry cleaner.

The idea for Kostumes for Kids sparked in Alexis Berson’s head after Halloween this year, when she noticed how expensive costumes could be and realized how many outfits she had in her closet.

Now, she says Westbank Dry Cleaners is helping with her effort to not only collect costumes but clean them and store them for free. People can drop off costumes at any Westbank Dry Cleaners location until Dec. 14.

Berson has also partnered with other businesses, like Snap Kitchen and Epoch Coffee, to set up donation boxes until Thanksgiving. She keeps the Kostumes for Kids Facebook page updated with locations of new donation boxes.

So far, Berson has collected more than 1,000 costumes. She hopes to get 400 more by the end of November.