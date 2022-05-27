AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local credit union is investigating after “unauthorized activity involving its computer systems last month.”

Public Employees Credit Union says a file containing some of its members’ personal information was accessed.

“While we are not aware of any misuse of the information involved, we notified those members on May 16, 2022, and offered them complimentary credit monitoring services through Experian,” PECU President Gary Whitcomb told KXAN in a statement, “We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause.”

Whitcomb says the unauthorized activity happened on April 26, and PECU “immediately initiated” its response plan, took action to contain the incident and began an investigation.

Law enforcement was notified and continues to investigate.