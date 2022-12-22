AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local gaming company is raising money for a national charity through online games.

Sciplay held a toy drive at their office and brought in about 200 toys, but they didn’t stop there.

The company will now look to gamers to raise money which will go to Toys for Tots.

The company says the more people play their free games.. the more they will give to the charity.

Sciplay said it has a goal of reaching $25,000 this year.

“There are over 200 gifts here, so every age, every type of gift, we kind of went all out here to make sure everyone was included,” Eric Christianson said.

Jackpot Party, Monopoly Slots and Hot Shot Casino are just a few of the games the company offers.

They are available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.