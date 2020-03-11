Local company offers free webcast, helps businesses come up with telework plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With more cases of COVID-19 popping up across Texas, many across Central Texas are thinking about their next steps.

Some companies have already started to encourage employees to work from home, but not every business is ready to make that move.

Those at ActivTrak, an employee monitoring software company, understand and are offering a free webcast Wednesday.

Those who are interested can register at ActivTrak’s website. The webcast begins at 10 a.m., those who are unable to join the online webcast can download it after. The company will also offer a free guide to help businesses set up a plan.

On KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez shows us how the tool works and what people can expect from the webcast.

