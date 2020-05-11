Local business serves moms in unique way on Mother’s Day during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mother’s Day celebrations looked a little different Sunday during the COVID-19 pandemic, but at least one local business still found a way to help families make moms feel special.

Mozart’s employees spent the week leading up to the special day packing special gift boxes filled with sandwiches, scones, cookies, macaroons and slices of cake. They also made a special “Mum’s Blend” coffee roasted for moms.

“All of that’s just in the name of — we think the community here in Austin needs some joy and we had a good time spreading joy here today on Mother’s Day,” said Ken Leonard, the owner of Mozart’s which is on Lake Austin. They also handed out free bouquets to all the mom’s who showed up to enjoy the day.







The picturesque location still drew crowds on Sunday, but it was all enjoyed following proper health guidelines.

“Of course, no, it’s not as busy as a normal Mother’s Day, but we’re completely full in the 25% of seats that we have, so we think that’s a win for the community, a win for our customers, a win for our employees because it’s all done in the safest possible way,” Leonard said.

Though some restaurants and businesses were forced to shut their doors, some permanently during the pandemic, Leonard said their company did not have to do any layoffs and they managed to add a net positive of 17 jobs.