AUSTIN (KXAN) – Workers and volunteers at an Austin-area brewery took part in a program with a national non-profit Sunday to bring skateboards to children at one Austin elementary school.

Oskar Blues Austin workers and volunteers built 60 skateboards to donate to the entire 5th grade class at Pillow Elementary School in north central Austin.

The skateboards will be delivered to the class on Monday morning.

Workers and volunteers at Oskar Blues Austin construct skateboards for children at Pillow Elementary. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

The brewery built the boards as part of the Can’d Aid‘s Tread + Trails program. Can’d Aid said more than 17,800 skateboards and bikes have been built and donated to children in disadvantaged communities.

Brian Ball with Can’D Aid described skateboarding as a “great catchall,” unlike traditional sports.

“It kind of hits those kids that maybe don’t work well with traditional rules,” Ball said. “But, there is a community, and there’s definitely, etiquette to it. But also just the social/emotional benefits of skateboarding are incredible.”

Last August, the non-profit worked with Central Machine Works to host a build and donate dozens of skateboards to students at Oak Springs Elementary.