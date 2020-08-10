Local artist installs designed flag in collaboration with Facebook, H.O.P.E. nonprofit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those driving along Interstate 35 may notice a new piece of art adorned atop the Native Hostel in east Austin.

Artist Rex Hamilton is installing a flag bearing his designed print Monday morning. It’s titled “Black Light” and features a Black woman with flowers in her hair. She is raising a fist with a peace symbol on her wrist. He described more of the meaning in an Instagram post:

"Black Light" Digital Drawing, 2020. Me and 9 other Austin Artists were asked by @fbairprogram and @hopecampaign to design Flags to be hung at @nativehostel . These flags would serve as a kind of response to the recent events and ongoing injustices done to black people and people of color. (I'm currently working on a personal response piece that I'll share when it's completed which has a darker tone.) But, for this piece I wanted to depict the Beauty, Strength and Divinity of Black people. I wanted to show the vividness of Blackness and the Light that shines through Dark Skin. I wanted to show a black woman- a person who's been told not to take up too much space- and show her natural "untamed" hair filling up almost all of the space on the flag. I wanted the flowers and the clouds to symbolize balance, naturality and our connection to spirituality. To be amongst the clouds in the sky, whilst being grounded on earth. And ultimately, I wanted to depict Black Power, Love and our Desire for Peace. #blacklivesmatter #blackisbeautiful #blackpower #love #art #artwork #digitalart #color #peopleofcolor

“I wanted to show darkness as beautiful — the vividness that shines through Black skin. It’s showing the light that’s already there,” Hamilton said. “With what’s going on in the world right now, the reputation of Black people is very rocky. And what I wanted to do is show the divinity of Black people. I feel like a lot of times whenever we are shown, in specific circumstances we’re shown well, but in most circumstances, we’re kind of in a negative light. So I wanted to shine a positive light on that.”

Facebook commissioned Hamilton, along with nine other local artists, to design messages of hope, love, empathy and inspiration in response to both the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice movement. All ten will be featured together.

The social media giant’s Artists in Residence program collaborated with Austin-based nonprofit H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everywhere) for the project. It’s meant to connect creatives with causes.

The Native Hostel is located at 807 E 4th St. — the same site which showcases a mural for George Floyd, Mike Ramos and others.

The series will later be installed in Facebook Austin’s offices as the 10th anniversary celebration of the tech company’s presence in the city. 

  • Austin artist Rex Hamilton’s flag. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Hamilton put the design on a T-shirt. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Facebook Artists in Residence did a photoshoot with each flag. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Each flag has its own message. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • One of ten flags to be installed. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Facebook’s AIR program did the same project in Seattle. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Hamilton helped with the photoshoot. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

