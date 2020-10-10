Local artist calls on community to help paint mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in east Austin

Austin

by: Mercedes Gonzales

Posted: / Updated:
RBG mural in east Austin

Local artist holds a community mural painting in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN)— The Austin community came together to paint a mural for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday.

Local artist and muralist Soledad Fernandez-Whitechurch called on volunteers to help paint the mural of Ginsburg, which is located on the side of Agave Print at the corner of East Cesar Chavez and Navasota street.

Fernandez-Whitechurch provided the paint and brushes for families from nearby neighborhoods who stopped by to add their own contributions to honoring the late justice.

“The neighbors wanted to take part in creating something beautiful to the neighborhood and families wanted to be part of something that will inspire their children,” said Fernandez-Whitechurch.

Families help paint RBG mural in East Austin 10/10/2020
Families help paint RBG mural in East Austin to inspire others. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

She hoped the mural would inspire others to create a more equal and civic society.

“The reason why I chose Ruth Bader Ginsburg is that so people of all ages whether young, old, in school, retired, either political party could look on a really outstanding figure in American history,” Fernandez-Whitechurch said.

Ginsburg died on Sept. 18 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. She was a champion of women’s rights and the court’s second female justice. The first was Sandra Day O’Connor.

“I’m very grateful to the neighborhood of east Austin and to this business which is Agave Prints for letting us do this mural on their wall,” Fernandez-Whitechurch said.

Finished product of Ruth Bader Ginsburg community mural in east Austin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss