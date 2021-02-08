Local adoptive parents write inclusive children’s book inspired by life, son

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A married couple in Austin is now a pair of authors and their book is buzzing about embracing differences.

Ricardo Gattas-Moras and Rob Jackson aren’t only authors, they’re also adoptive parents. Each first met in Houston in 2013, got married in 2016 and then decided to start a family through adoption.

Parents Ricardo and Rob holding their son Cy (Ricardo Gattas-Moras & Rob Jackson)

Despite a few looks and awkward questions like, “‘Oh, where’s the mom?,'” the process had been mostly positive, each said.

“Surprisingly it hasn’t been very difficult,” Jackson said. “You get looks every now and then when you’re out and about with your kiddo but for the most part, I would say, we’ve felt very comfortable. Everyone’s been so accepting and loving towards [our son]. Just congratulating us and celebrating our family.”

The hardest part was finding an agency that would be willing to go through the journey with the same-sex couple, Gattas-Moras said.

They found one in Austin — where they moved and met their son, Cy, a year and a half after marrying.

While raising Cy, they learned he shares a love for books. They noticed he pays close attention to each one they read to him.

“We realized he was picking up the things we were reading. He was repeating the words we were saying,” Gattas-Moras said.

“Like a sponge,” Jackson added.

“Yeah, like ‘night moon’ and this and that. We were like, ‘Okay, so then maybe it’s important to us to choose the right books too. It’s not just about how they look,’” Gattas-Moras continued.

The Austin authors wrote their first-ever children’s book, “The Rainbow Bee,” in the years that followed. The illustrated story introduces topics of diversity and inclusion at an early age — a conversation they know can be hard to initiate at times and one they’ll eventually have with their son.

“We know he’s gonna feel different from most people so we just wanted to put out that message of embracing our differences and wanting to teach him from an early age how beautiful that can be,” Jackson said.

About the book

A swarm of bees looks pretty uniform to the naked eye. However, in the pair’s book “The Rainbow Bee,” one stands out.

“Rainbow represents anybody who’s ever felt like there’s something about them that doesn’t fit in, something about them that’s different,” Gattas-Moras said.

Artwork from “The Rainbow Bee” (Ricardo Gattas-Moras & Rob Jackson)

The aptly named main character has different colors, a different shape and likes different things. He also lives in a hive that has never dealt with diversity amongst its members.

The book’s initial inspiration came from the married couple’s lives as gay men.

“We’ve had to be in positions where we felt different and where the majority of people around us didn’t necessarily represent who we were,” Gattas-Moras said.

But it evolved into a bigger idea, hoping to reach more people.

“It’s not just about exposing [kids] to differences, it’s about explaining what it means to have a diverse background, to look different, to be different and the conversation is really up to the parents and educators,” Gattas-Moras said. “We wanted to create something that opened up the opportunity for parents to have that conversation and say, ‘Hey, look… we live in a world that’s diverse and we need to understand that there are differences’… and how do we make a world that’s inclusive, how do we create spaces that are inclusive for everyone to feel like they belong? It’s about the language that we use, about the behaviors. Then you practice both at the same time.”

Hardcover version of “The Rainbow Bee” (Ricardo Gattas-Moras & Rob Jackson)

Cy’s reaction to the book has been “heartwarming,” Jackson said. He hopes other children share the same experience.

“I just want them to light up the same way Cy does when they see a book like this. I know it’s beautiful and everything, but really take away the message behind it of treating others that are different than us with respect and love,” Jackson said.

“Hopefully embrace in the same way with the same love that we created it to help people feel better about the fact that sometimes, although there may be differences amongst us, the reality is there’s a lot more that brings us together… than what sets us apart,” Gattas-Moras said.

If you’re interested in learning more about “The Rainbow Bee,” you can visit their website. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon. It officially publishes on April 3, 2021.