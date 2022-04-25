AUSTIN (KXAN) — The truth doesn’t hurt that Lizzo’s newly-announced tour is making a stop in downtown Austin.

The Grammy-winning singer said “The Special Tour,” which is named after her new album, will come to Austin’s Moody Center on Oct. 25. Fans can start buying tickets online for the show this Friday at 10 a.m.

In a tweet sharing news about the tour Monday morning, Lizzo wrote, “3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!”

The Moody Center officially opened last week with a concert from John Mayer, and the new 15,000-seat entertainment venue has been busy rolling out the names of other artists bringing their tours to Austin. Artist Machine Gun Kelly even announced he’ll kick off his new nationwide tour at the Moody Center.

Earlier this year, Lizzo spoke at South by Southwest and joined others criticizing Texas leaders’ actions about transgender children, their families and gender-affirming care. During her keynote address, she said, “They are taking away rights for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves, and it’s a violation of human rights.”

The last time Lizzo performed in front of a crowd in Austin happened in 2019 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Organizers made changes back then so more people could enjoy her set during the second weekend of the festival. They streamed her performance on the screens of a larger stage due to the expected size of the crowds that surrounded one of the smaller spaces where she sang and danced.

Elsewhere in Texas, Lizzo’s new tour will stop at Houston’s Toyota Center on Oct. 26 and Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Oct. 28.