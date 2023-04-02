AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music’s A-listers and superstars are in Austin as the 2023 CMT Music Awards kick off from Moody Center Sunday night.

CMT is bringing the award show to Austin for the first time.

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the show and also perform. Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll are also expected to perform.

Doors open for the show at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and will close at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to start at 7 p.m.

KXAN will have live updates from the red carpet.

