First ATCEMS employee to test positive for COVID-19 confirmed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Chief of Emergency Medical Services confirms the first instance of an Austin-Travis County EMS employee testing positive for COVID-19. This announcement comes on the first day its stay-at-home ordinance is in effect.

Chief of ATC EMS Ernesto Rodriguez was the one who confirmed the first case of COVID-19 among ATC EMS employees.

“It is important that the community understand that front-line workers, community health workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics all of us are serving an important role in our community and because we are so front line and we are seeing people who do have the virus the risk is very high that we can become infected too,” said Rodriguez. “And we just wanted to ask everyone to help us, and the best thing people can do to help us is to follow the directives that have been issued by our public health agencies and practice social distancing, wash your hands, limit your contact, don’t go anywhere unless you have to, because the fewer infections we experience in the community the fewer things that happen to us as health care workers.”

Alternate Health Authority Dr. Jason Pickett also provided updates on current efforts to contain the coronavirus in the Austin Travis County area and keep front line paramedics safe.

“We are taking every step possible to protect our first responders from the virus as they encounter patients, as chief Rodriguez said, we factor in that we may encounter infectious disease everyday on the job and we are taking every step possible to protect our first responders through our PPE, through our procedures, through determining the number of first responders to send on a given call to make sure we keep them safe.”

Pickett also said that out of all the cases of COVID-19 in Travis County, only three are in the hospital, while the rest are recovering at their homes.