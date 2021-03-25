Supporters of George Floyd Act held rally outside Texas Capitol building

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 70 civil rights and social justices groups held a rally Thursday in support of the George Floyd Act outside the Texas Capitol.

Texas lawmakers are scheduled to hear House Bill 88 and House Bill 830 around 10:30 a.m., and supporters of the bills will listen to the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee hear the bills and testify in support of them. House Bill 830 is a component of the George Floyd Act that was previously part of the Sandra Bland Act from 2017 that failed to pass in the Texas Legislature.

Organizers of the rally say before they enter the Capitol building to listen to the bills, they’ll get COVID-19 rapid tests.

If passed, the George Floyd Act would ban choke holds by police officers, end arrests on Class C misdemeanors that typically are fine-only and non-jailable, creates a duty to intervene, render aid and identify while eliminating a duty to arrest on minor charges and addresses qualified immunity.

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Supporters of the George Floyd Act, a police reform bill, rallied at the Texas Capitol building Thursday ahead of the bill scheduled reading. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

KXAN reporter Maggie Glynn will have an update to the story this afternoon.