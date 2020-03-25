LIVE: Mayor Adler answers questions during Texas Tribune’s ‘Coronavirus In Texas’ stream

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Tribune is hosting a series of interactive online events related to the coronavirus in Texas, starting Wednesday with an interview with Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

App users, tap here to watch the stream or watch it on KXAN’s Facebook page

Texas Tribune CEO and co-founder Evan Smith will talk to Adler about the City of Austin’s response to the outbreak, public health, local economic effects and how the outbreak will affect paid sick leave.

The next event is Thursday, March 26 at 8 a.m. with vaccine expert and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez, hosted by Texas Tribune health and human services reporter Edgar Walters.