VIDEO: Libertarian gubernatorial candidate speaks before debate

Mark Tippetts (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Libertarian Party candidate for governor Mark Tippetts addressed his exclusion from Friday night's debate at a 4:30 p.m. press conference.

Tippetts, who held the press conference next to the LBJ Library, the location of the debate, detailed his discussions with Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of KXAN News.

In a Sept. 19 statement, Nexstar released the criteria which the company says Tippetts does not meet for inclusion in the debate involving Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Democratic former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez.

Tippetts, a former Lago Vista, Texas city council member, says over the last 30 years he has developed and operated companies in Belize and Mexico.

Full video of Mark Tippetts presser: