Grand opening for youth affordable housing in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Works II, a second affordable housing option for youth and young families from LifeWorks, is holding its grand opening Tuesday morning in east Austin.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the site at 835 N. Pleasant Valley Road.

LifeWorks is an organization dedicated to supporting youth and families, with a goal of ending youth homelessness in Austin by the end of this year. This new, 29-unit building is part of reaching that goal.

There are two bedroom, one bedroom and efficiency units to fit the needs of each individual client. Their stay can range from one to two years, or even longer if that’s what they need to get on their feet.