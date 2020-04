Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott took another big step effective today to reopen Texas – loosening restrictions on non-emergency surgical procedures.

Another big step comes Friday — when retail stores will be allowed to offer curbside service.

The Governor joins KXAN live from the Texas State Capitol to explain more about his vision for reopening the economy.

