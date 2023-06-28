Comedian Joe Rogan is behind the launch of the new comedy club, Comedy Mothership. [Mariano Garza/KXAN News]

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin has long been known as the Live Music Capital of the World, but could another art form soon supplant it?

Many involved in the Austin comedy scene say it has exploded in recent years with no signs of slowing down. Comedians, club owners and festival producers alike say that anyone from fledgling comics to well-established performers are flocking in droves to Central Texas from all over the U.S., leading to Austin quickly becoming a new epicenter of comedy.

KXAN spoke to people working in comedy who are fanning the flames of the burgeoning hub to learn how it has changed in recent years and what is to come.

Pre Pandemic

Several comedians KXAN talked to for this story said that Austin’s comedy underwent a profound transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic years.

In the 2010s, there were only a couple of comedy clubs – Cap City Comedy Club and Velveeta Room – and a few improv venues, according to sources. “Back in 2015, it was a smaller scene. So it was a great place to be a developing comedian,” said Arielle Isaac Norman, a standup comedian and podcaster, who has been performing in Austin for nearly a decade.

Norman said it was not uncommon for comics to finetune their comedy chops in Austin and then move to more established markets like Chicago, Los Angeles or New York. After several years of performing in Austin, she also felt it may be time for her to move.

“By 2019, I was really struggling because I didn’t want to move to LA or New York – for all kinds of reasons – but I really felt like I had to at [that] point – like I couldn’t keep growing here,” Norman said.

Then the pandemic hit, and the scene radically changed.

“By my count, we have 11 comedy clubs now, and I might be missing some,” Norman said. “I’m always talking to people around the country when I’m in various cities and being like, ‘If you’re a talented comedian, who’s serious about comedy, Austin is absolutely the best place for you,” she said.

“Now Austin really is the live comedy capital of the world,” Norman said.

The Great Comedy Migration

There are many reasons for Austin’s comedy boom, but there’s one that is impossible to ignore: Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan has been an authority in the comedy world for decades. He started as a standup comedian, then became well-known as a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) commentator and host of the popular reality TV show Fear Factor in the early aughts. Perhaps most notably, Rogan has for the past several years hosted one of Spotify’s most successful podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In 2020, Rogan announced he would move from Hollywood to Texas, where a couple of years later, he would open his comedy club, Comedy Mothership.

“It’s hard to describe what we call ‘The Rogan effect,’” said Allison Wojtowecz, a local comic who grew up and Round Rock and has been performing in Austin for five years.

“Rogan moving here was a huge factor for the industry,” Wojtowecz continued. “I think comics were like, ‘Well, we kind of hate Hollywood anyway… Let’s just go make our own little comedy playground [in Austin].”

Local comics said Rogan’s presence in Austin acted as a sort of gravitational pull, prompting many other well-known comedians to head to Central Texas. Big voices in comedy like Tony Hinchcliffe, Tom Segura, Christina P. and Tim Dillon all got places in Austin shortly after Rogan did, Norman said.

Not Just Rogan

While many venues in New York and Los Angeles were still closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, clubs in Austin were starting to open, said Colton Dowling, an Austin comic and co-owner of The Creek and the Cave.

“Some of the people that [moved here], their scenes hadn’t started up again. [Austin] was the first one to really like get going again after the pandemic,” Dowling said. “We had all this temporary momentum because we were like the first ones to go again. And after that momentum, it started tumbling into more and more and more and more and more and more and more,” he said.

Now, when comedians move here, they find themselves with several clubs willing to take chances on newcomers, an audience willing to laugh and bar managers willing to monetarily compensate them for performing.

The latter is something that people say is rarer to find in the coastal hubs.

“All these [Austin] shows pay,” Norman said. “In most cities, you only get paid once you’re headlining, featuring or hosting,” she continued. “It’s easier in Austin. We just have a better economy for it where people are coming out, and they’re excited to pay.”

Further, the comedy spaces in New York or Los Angeles are geographically spread out. In Austin, in contrast, many of the new comedy venues have opened within blocks of each other, making it easier for comics to do several sets in one night.

“It’s crazy to describe the Austin scene to people right now because geographically, it’s so small [and] it’s pretty easy to get around. Five of the eight clubs are on or off of Sixth Street, so I can literally walk between five of the clubs on any given night and get a spot,” Wojtowecz said.

“You can literally be a full-time comedian here and not even be famous,” she continued.

Only the beginning

The Creek and the Cave is one of the bars off of Sixth Street that opened during the pandemic years. Rebecca Trent moved the venue from New York to Austin in early 2021. It’s now been operating in Austin for a little over two years.

“I knew Austin was a great fan base for comedy because of the festivals. So it was kind of a no-brainer to come down,” Trent said.

“[Austin] is a hotbed for new talent,” she said. “That boom we’re experiencing right now is only going to continue,” she said. “It’s a really exciting time to be in comedy in Austin.”

Trent thinks Austin has an appetite for live comedy and will support the continued growth.

“We spent two years not being able to see live comedy. Austin community realized it was something important to them and something that they crave,” she said. “I know that in Austin, the claim to music is strong…I think that we’re going to find that the culture is equally there for comedy.”

Lietza Brass is the executive producer for the Moon Tower Comedy Festival, a premier Austin comedy festival that pulls in every year some of the biggest names in the industry.

Brass also believes that Austin is a great town for comedy.

“We have a really great crowd of people. And one of the things I hear over and over from comedians is that Austin audiences get it. They’re picking up the humor,” Brass said.

“I would recommend moving to Austin,” Brass continued. “If you’re at all interested in comedy, and being a comedian, I would entirely recommend moving here.”