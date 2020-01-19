WATCH LIVE : President Trump has arrived in Austin for speech at AFBF convention

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance in Austin Sunday speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention.

The American Farm Bureau Federation holds their annual convention and trade show in a different city every year and Austin was chosen as the location for the 101st.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m on the heels of a new deal struck this week that will help American farmers. The deal with China will get rid of hurdles for American farmers to send chicken, beef, pork and dairy to the country.

Austin police have not released information on the President’s route from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to safety concerns. However, that does not make it impossible to anticipate where the traffic delays will be following Trump’s arrival.

If the President’s motorcade takes the typical route from ABIA to the convention center then drivers will likely experience congestion on State Highways 71 and 183 as well as Interstate Highway 35.

Live Blog

4:20 p.m. | Air Force One has touched down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

4:07 p.m. | A small group of supporters and protesters are gathered in downtown Austin ahead of President Trump’s appearance at the Austin Convention Center.

Based off pictures and video from the area, it looks to be about 20-30 people.









3:40 p.m. | Some supporters of the president were granted the opportunity to be on the tarmac when Air Force One touches down in Austin.

Local resident Chad Wilbanks had a connection to the White House and was able to bring his two daughters with him to ABIA Sunday for the president’s arrival.

“Texas is an important state. It’s a great opportunity to show support for not only Texans, but the American Farm Bureau,” Wilbanks said about Trump’s visit.

KXAN has been told Trump could potentially walk by and speak with some supporters when he lands — something that makes the Wilbanks family excited.

“It’s exciting to see the President of the United States coming to your hometown and it ought to be celebrated,” Wilbanks said.

Supporters wait near ABIA tarmac before President Trump’s arrival (Alex Hoder/KXAN)

2:56 p.m. | Long lines are forming at the Austin Convention Center several hours before Trump’s appearance in downtown Austin. Meanwhile, supporters have gathered at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport awaiting the president’s arrival on Air Force One — scheduled some time after 4 p.m.

The scene inside the AFBF (Andrew Choat/KXAN)

People await Trump’s arrival at ABIA. (Arezow Doost/KXAN)

People wait outside Austin Convention Center before President Trump’s visit. (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

President Trump will speak in Austin Sunday evening, Jan. 19. (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

