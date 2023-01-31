AUSTIN (KXAN) — Freezing weather continues Tuesday — expected to last until Thursday — causing traffic hazards and school closures.

Several roads and overpasses have been shut down as a result of winter weather.

10:37 a.m.

Portions of the main lanes of MoPac near the Domain are closed. Southbound MoPac is also closed near Barton Creek Mall.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is also reporting a crash on the U.S. 290 toll at Giles Lane that is blocking all lanes in both directions.

10:12 a.m.

KXAN’s Nabil Remadna discusses weather conditions of Facebook Live.

9:55 a.m.

Austin Fire Department has posted a warning on Twitter for people to stay home and avoid roads, not to use stoves as heaters and to give space heaters plenty of space to avoid fire accidents.

“Since midnight, we’ve responded to 90+ accidents, including 3 w/our own units! There were also 2 fires this a.m., both caused by space heaters,” AFD said.

9:30 a.m.

Clean-up crews have SH 71 off-ramp closed while they remove debris from a previous wreck.

8:42 a.m.

Austin Development Services said it will delay opening Tuesday until 10:00 a.m. All in-person appointments are canceled and will need to be rescheduled. Start times for inspections will also be delayed until 10:00 a.m.