LIVE BLOG: Donate fans, funds Friday at 31st Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas summers can be dangerously hot, and staying cool while the temps soar is essential to staying healthy.

Many people affected by the heat the most are the elderly, and some don’t even have air conditioning, exacerbating the problem to the point where it could threaten their lives. That’s where the Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive comes in.

If you’d like to get involved, you can make monetary donations HERE now through the end of August, or bring inexpensive box fans to Whittlesey Landscape Supplies locations and the KXAN studio on July 16 for the Fan Drop Off Event.

It’s starting now! Head on down to the KXAN studio on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard or any Whittlesey Landscape Supplies store to donate.