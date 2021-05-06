VIDEO: Vacant warehouse catches fire off I-35 service road northbound

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A building caught fire, sending up billows of black smoke off Interstate 35 northbound near U.S. 183 Thursday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said the vacant warehouse fire happened off Blackson Avenue and the I-35 northbound service road. The area is just north of East St. Johns Avenue approaching north Austin.

Austin Fire said the cause for the blaze is unknown right now, but there are no injuries reported. About 80 firefighters responded to the scene.

AFD expects the fire to be under control shortly, and for roads to open up in the next hour. The building is believed to previously be an old truck dealership, according to the department.

  • Vacant warehouse fire off I-35 northbound service road near US 183 May 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
    Vacant warehouse fire off I-35 northbound service road near US 183 May 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
  • Vacant warehouse fire off I-35 northbound service road near US 183 May 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
    Vacant warehouse fire off I-35 northbound service road near US 183 May 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
  • Structure fire as seen from the highway off Blackson Avenue and I-35 service road northbound May 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Nick Bannin)
    Structure fire as seen from the highway off Blackson Avenue and I-35 service road northbound May 6, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Nick Bannin)

