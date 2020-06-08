Austin council members to discuss police reform resolutions ahead of Thursday meeting

Austin City Council members hold a press conference in support of Item 59, which would decriminalize low-level marijuana possession in Austin, Tuesday at City Hall. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four members of the Austin City Council will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to discuss resolutions related to police reform on the June 11 meeting agenda.

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, along with council members Natasha Harper-Madison, Greg Casar and Jimmy Flanagan will discuss items they’ll put forward in Thursday’s regular meeting.

Casar will introduce Item 95, which includes:

Banning the use of tear-gas, rubber bullets, bean bags, etc.

Banning chokeholds/strangleholds

Using deadly force as a last resort, use de-escalation tactics first, banning shooting at people fleeing

Reducing military-grade equipment

Ending no-knock warrants

Not using enhanced facial recognition

Delaying the July cadet class for the Austin Police Department

Garza will introduce Item 50, which she says “lays out clear goals we can set right now and hold ourselves accountable” to these charges:

Zero racial disparity in traffic stops

Zero racial disparity in arrests and citations that result from traffic stops

Zero use-of-force incidents

Zero deaths at the hands of APD officers

Flanagan will introduce Item 93, which converts the Council Judicial Committee to the Council Public Safety Committee.

Casar said it may take time for these items to go into the manual, but if the items are passed at Thursday’s meeting, they should go into effect immediately.

Flanagan, meanwhile, realizes that bureaucracy slows things down and they will move as quickly as the system allows them to on implementing what passes Thursday.

“That’s what I mean when I say it will be frustrating,” Flanagan said.

When asked about the Austin Justice Coalition’s charge to the city council to reduce the Austin Police Department’s budget by $100 million in the next budget cycle, Garza said she’d be willing to sign on with that.

“I’ve been on board since the first year I was on the council to put money where we can actually make an impact,” Garza said.

Casar agreed.

“We need to talk about treating homelessness with housing, not just jail,” Casar said. “Just another patrol car going up and down the street doesn’t necessarily make everybody safer.”

Flanagan said there’s a lot of stuff in the police budget that doesn’t have to be there because the police shouldn’t have to be involved in the first place.

“When we start digging into what these line items mean, it might be more than $100 million,” Flanagan said. “This is not about doing things in a different way, it’s about doing them in a better way.”