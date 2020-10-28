List: Where you can get free or discounted food in Austin if you voted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What better way to encourage people to vote than to give them free food.

Some Austin-area businesses have caught on and are offering freebies and deals if you voted in the November election.

If you know of other places offering freebies for voting, email us the info at reportit@kxan.com and we’ll get it on the list.

Here’s a breakdown of places we have so far. Don’t miss out!

Home Slice

Both locations of the beloved Austin pizza joint is offering a free slice of pizza to customers who show up with their ‘I voted’ stickers from Oct. 13 – Nov. 3. Both locations have reopened their patios for outdoor dining.

Locations: 1415 South Congress Avenue, 501 East 53rd Street

The Soup Peddler

Show off your ‘I voted’ stickers to the Soup Peddler in order to grab a free eight-ounce container of soup. The soups will be available through Oct. 30 and on Election Day. The Soup Peddler has six Austin locations.

Amy’s Ice Cream

All locations are giving a free crush’n if you show your sticker during early voting.

Paprika ATX

The mobile kitchen is offering a free carnitas taco by showing your voting sticker. It’s currently serving up Mexican food at 6519 North Lamar Boulevard from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

El Mesón

Now through Thursday, Oct. 29, you can get a free small margarita with your sticker. You can find them at 2038 South Lamar Boulevard.

El Chilito

You can get free queso with another purchase anytime during early voting by showing off your sticker at this restaurant’s three locations.

Circle Brewing Co.

Wear your ‘I voted’ sticker to the brewery’s taproom on West Braker Lane and get your first pint for just $1.

Joe’s Bakery

Through Oct. 30, bring your sticker to the shop’s East 7th Street location to get 10% off your order.

Tarka Indian Kitchen

Through Oct. 30, bring your ‘I voted’ sticker in-store to get 20% your order.