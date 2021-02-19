LIST: Water distribution in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bottled water is on its way to Travis County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and expected to arrive sometime Friday, according to Travis County Judge Andy Brown. When it arrives, we’ll update this story with distribution information. For now, here’s a list of other places distributing water in Central Texas:

Meanwhile Brewing Company, 3901 Promontory Point Dr . : On Thursday the Austin brewery distributed some of its water and is doing so again at 10 a.m. Friday until it’s out. It asks people to bring their own containers and is limiting water to 5 gallons per household.

. On Thursday the Austin brewery distributed some of its water and is doing so again at 10 a.m. Friday until it’s out. It asks people to bring their own containers and is limiting water to 5 gallons per household. St. Elmo Brewing, 440 E. St. Elmo Rd.: St. Elmo will be open from 12-5 p.m. to distribute potable water for free. There’s a 5-gallon maximum per household. Beer, wine and cider will also be available to-go.

If you know of other places where water distribution is happening, email reportit@kxan.com